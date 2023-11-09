More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Meet the Minnesotan who makes some of the best chocolate in the world
Robyn Dochterman is the owner and head chocolatier at St. Croix Chocolate Co. In September, the small business in Marine on St. Croix won gold and silver in the International Chocolate Awards Americas division. Now, she's on to compete in the Word Finals. Read more here.
Video
Canada says it can fight climate change and be major oil nation, but fires may force reckoning
Canadian leaders have long insisted the country can exploit its natural resources while protecting biodiversity and leading the global fight against climate change. But the seemingly endless fire season is raising doubts.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 35; clearing with a breezy day ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Breezy, high 51
Things stay dry and cloudy Wednesday afternoon with winds picking up later in the day.