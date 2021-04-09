Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. The medical examiner who did the autopsy on George Floyd testified Friday that because of underlying heart conditions, his restraint by law enforcement "was just more than Mr. Floyd could take," resulting in his death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. The medical examiner who did the autopsy on George Floyd testified Friday that because of underlying heart conditions, his restraint by law enforcement "was just more than Mr. Floyd could take," resulting in his death at the hands of Minneapolis police.