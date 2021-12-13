More from Star Tribune
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
The trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright opened its second week of testimony on Monday with an assistant medical examiner telling jurors that the gunshot wound was not survivable and caused Wright's death.
Nation
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed several dozen people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned Monday, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters.
Nation
Major storm brings rain, snow to parched California
A major storm hitting Northern California with rain and snow was expected to intensify Monday and bring travel headaches and the threat of localized flooding after an especially warm and dry fall in the U.S. West.
Local
Teamsters vote to strike at MSP, other airports
Members include snow plow operators, mechanics
Coronavirus
Minnesota sees post-holiday COVID-19 surge, hopes for peak
Breakthrough infections help fuel continuation of COVID-19 wave in Minnesota, where more vaccinations and boosters are urged.