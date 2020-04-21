More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota grapples with racial inequality amid coronavirus
At first glance, the numbers in Minnesota's cases don't appear out of proportion. But officials say the actual numbers of victims in the state's minority communities are likely higher.
St. Paul
Allianz Field 'urban village' in St. Paul to feature apartments, retail, parking
Port Authority applies for $2 million in grants to clean up contaminated soil.
East Metro
Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher rehires two former deputies who were fired
Ramsey County commissioner rebukes sheriff's hiring practices.
Local
On major Earth Day milestone, much of planet is on lockdown
Fifty years after the first Earth Day, bald eagles have returned to just about every corner of Minnesota. Peregrine falcons, once wiped out of the…
Coronavirus
Cities scramble and worry as budgets take hits from the virus
Officials are hoping for relief from state and federal governments.