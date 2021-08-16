More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Death toll soars in aftermath of Haiti earthquake
The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti is soaring as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.
Video
Kabul streets tense as Taliban take control
Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a "peaceful transfer" of the city after promising not to take it by force as some panicked residents raced to leave.
'Immersive Van Gogh' turns a Minneapolis building into participatory art
The exhibition takes viewers on a one-hour tour of about 400 of the artist's paintings projected onto the walls, ceilings and floors of the one-time warehouse in northeast Minneapolis.
Rochester educator named Minnesota Teacher of Year
Natalia Benjamin teaches at Century High School, and is the first Latino educator and first teacher from the Rochester district to win the award.