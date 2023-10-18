More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Want to know if your degree from a Minnesota college is worth it? Check out state's new tool
More from Star Tribune
Business Want to know if your degree from a Minnesota college is worth it? Check out state's new tool
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Joran van der Sloot admits to Natalee Holloway's 2005 murder
The admission comes as part of a plea deal with prosecutors on extortion charges.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 49; mostly cloudy with a shower in areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 62, cloudy and windy with a chance of rain
A clipper could bring periods of light rain through Thursday morning.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of showers, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 18
Video
Student-led protest of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the U of M
The justice spoke at Northrop Auditorium on Monday and was greeted by an estimated 200 protesters, who oppose her position on the court as well as decisions she's participated in.