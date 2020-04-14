More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota businesses push for exemptions in stay-home order
State agency heads, along with members of the business community, talked last week about letting more businesses open and operate safely.
Coronavirus
Minnesota DNR cancels fish egg-collecting operations owing to close-contact work, coronavirus
State planned to stock 330 lakes with walleye fry this spring.
Variety
The Latest: DNR cancels 2020 fish egg-taking over virus fear
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
For a Twin Cities family of six, life has become a hazy frenzy
After a month of staying home, the past four weeks have been busy for Minnesota families, and many now realize it's a long way from ending.