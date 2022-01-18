More from Star Tribune
Ice road becomes a lifeline to Minnesota's Northwest Angle
COVID-19 cut off the most remote area of Minnesota. Desperate residents engineered an epic solution.
Business
US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet suburbia
The Biden administration plans to significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around areas called "hotspots" where nature and neighborhoods collide.
Politics
Walz proposes $2.7 billion infrastructure package
The governor's construction funding plan kicks off a complicated debate at the State Capitol.
Business
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B
Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, as it seeks an edge in the fiercely competitive businesses of mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology.
Local
Victim of fatal altercation in Duluth identified by police
Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend.