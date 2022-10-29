More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
High school football Round 1 playoffs highlights
Top plays from the first round of the playoffs.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm, sunny; high 67
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 29
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, sunny; high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 29
Anoka man carves North America's largest pumpkin into world's largest jack-o-lantern
An Anoka man who recently set a North American record for growing the heaviest pumpkin is going for another record Friday by turning the big gourd into the World's Largest jack-o'-lantern. Read more about Travis Gienger and his efforts to carve the pumpkin into a giant eagle here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 45; clear night and more weekend sunshine
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.