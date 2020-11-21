More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Big Friday: Wolves sign Beasley, announce Rubio, introduce Edwards
Agreeing with restricted free agent Malik Beasley on a four-year, $60 million deal was the biggest move on a busy day for the Timberwolves.
Wolves
Wolves, Beasley agree on four-year, $60 million deal
Malik Beasley, acquired by the Wolves in February, was a restricted free agent.
High Schools
Friday Minnesota prep football highlights
Watch some of the big plays from Minnesota high school football on Friday. Highlights provided by Prep Spotlight TV. Tap on our sports TV/radio listings for a link to live webstreams of games around Minnesota.
Loons
Minnesota United FC starts playoffs against Colorado
Colorado Rapids (8-6-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference)St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE:…
Gophers
U hockey holds on for season-opening sweep over Penn State
Brannon McManus and Sammy Walker each had a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 afternoon victory.