Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Medical Examiner: Cudahy apartment fire kills 1
One person is dead after an apartment fire in Cudahy on Sunday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said.
Local
2 teens arrested in girl's fatal shooting in Madison
Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 case growth now stabilizing at a higher level in Minnesota
Health officials are wary of the chance case growth could accelerate this fall.
Coronavirus
7 more COVID-19 deaths, 754 more cases reported in Minnesota
Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for all but one of the deaths.