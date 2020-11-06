More from Star Tribune
Local
Feel like smashing a pumpkin? You're welcome
Edina residents had some fun recycling their pumpkins and releasing some tension at the Pumpkin Smash & Bash event at Countryside Park.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 74, mostly sunny, windy, record-breaking high?
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, breezy, high of 74
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Allina launches COVID-19 vaccine trial
The goal is to enroll hundreds of local participants this winter to learn how the vaccine works and compares to others being rapidly developed against the highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
Local
Scenes from post-election protest in Minneapolis
Marchers gathered Wednesday for a protest by led by multiple local organizations dubbed the "Don't Let Trump Steal the Election." 646 people were cited and arrested, then released.