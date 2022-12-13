Paul Douglas

A sloppy inch of slush is possible at MSP later today, but most of the main surge of moisture (coming PM hours today) will fall as rain or freezing rain. Glaze may build up on some bridge decks, with the worst icing over far southwest MN this morning. The heaviest snow may fall on the North Shore of Lake Superior with some 20"+ amounts from Duluth to Thunder Bay. The metro area will pick up accumulating snow on the cold backside of this system as the storm stalls over the Arrowhead later this week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson