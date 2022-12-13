More from Star Tribune
Forecast: Storm arrives with snow, ice, sleet, wind, rain; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Nation
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south saw tornado warnings from a massive storm blowing across the country.
Weather
Nearly all of Minnesota under weather warning or advisory as storm moves in
Heavy wet snow will fall across the northern half of the state on Tuesday while rain, sleet, snow and wind will buffet the southern half of Minnesota.
Paul Douglas
Wind, ice, snow — and subzero next week
A sloppy inch of slush is possible at MSP later today, but most of the main surge of moisture (coming PM hours today) will fall as rain or freezing rain. Glaze may build up on some bridge decks, with the worst icing over far southwest MN this morning. The heaviest snow may fall on the North Shore of Lake Superior with some 20"+ amounts from Duluth to Thunder Bay. The metro area will pick up accumulating snow on the cold backside of this system as the storm stalls over the Arrowhead later this week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson