More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Forecast: 21, snow showers
Skies begin to clear overnight, with cooler weather on the way Sunday. Monday may bring an inch of snow in the eastern part of the state, with a polar vortex bringing falling temperatures and the chance of 6 inches of snow midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: 21, light snow showers
Light show showers are moving through, with winter weather advisories in effect until noon for southwest and northeast Minnesota. Much cooler air is moving in; expect a polar vortex for Christmas.
Weather
Arrowhead gets 2 feet+ of snow; subzero cold on the way in Minn.
The North Shore and Iron Range tallied the deepest amounts. Subzero weather is just around the corner.
Paul Douglas
Odds now favor a very white Christmas
Colder and somewhat snowy weather develops as we slide into next week. Subzero readings will be possible with the potential of another plowable event by Wednesday & Thursday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 18; cloudy with a snow shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.