More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Eyewitness: "I felt like I had to speak out for Floyd"
On his second day of testimony as the defense interviewed him about 'growing angry', Donald Williams II explained he became irate because the officers "were not listening to anything I was telling him. I felt like I had to speak out for Floyd."
Chauvin Trial
Watch live: Derek Chauvin trial in recess until 1:15 p.m.
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Gusty winds lead to a landing rarity at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport
Planes waiting to land stacked up over the north metro.
Chauvin Trial
Updates in real time: Follow the Derek Chauvin trial testimony
Star Tribune reporter Rochelle Olson is live-tweeting details from the trial each day.