More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dangerous cold ahead
It's another chilly day with some snow possible around the state. We'll have much lower temperatures in the days ahead and a chance for substantial snow on Thursday.
World
Ice causes disruption in Germany as weather switches
Black ice and freezing rain caused disruption in parts of Germany on Monday as a lengthy freeze gave way to milder and wetter weather, with trains traveling at reduced speed, cancellations at the country's busiest airport and a spate of traffic accidents.
Paul Douglas
Cold Snowstorms Are More Dangerous
An inch of snow is possible today but I'm more concerned about a snowy surge Wednesday into Friday. Plowable amounts are possible with severe drifting as winds gust to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions are possible. After a numbing subzero week, 30 (above zero) returns next week! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson