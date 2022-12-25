More from Star Tribune
Business
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
Weather
Evening forecast: Snow, 1" to 3"; low 2 above
Twin Cities evening weather forecast for Sunday, Dec. 25
World
Report: 2 missing after Austria avalanche, fewer than feared
Rescue workers were searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.
Nation
Arctic blast sweeps US ahead of Christmas
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States.
Weather
Forecast: Snowy and cold, high 6
The cold continues Christmas Day. The Twin Cities area will see snow around noon Sunday.