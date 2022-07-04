More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Warm & Humid With Scattered Storm Chances
Temperatures for the near term will remain around to above average in the 80s, maybe even approaching 90F at times late this week into the weekend. There's the chance of at least scattered storms most of this week with a frontal boundary nearby. - D.J. Kayser
World
Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 13 missing in Italy
Thunderstorms hampered Monday the search for more than a dozen hikers who remained unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off, sending an avalanche of ice, snow and rocks down the slope. Officials put the known death toll at seven.
World
Searchers rescue 4th person from China ship, 12 bodies found
Rescue teams searching for missing crew members from a Chinese engineering ship that sank over the weekend saved a fourth person on Monday and recovered 12 bodies, Chinese maritime authorities said.