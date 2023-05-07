More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Spring Green-Up Accelerates This Week
Highs reach the 70s every day this week, with a shot at 80F the latter half of the week. More widespread showers and T-storms may arrive Saturday before skies clear on Sunday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sun and clouds, high 77
Things should stay warm and dry in the Twin Cities area Sunday afternoon. Folks in far southern Minnesota should keep an eye out for potential storms.
Weather
Morning forecast: Foggy start, high 77
You might be driving through fog early Sunday morning. The day is expected to be warm again with rain chance in far southern and far northern Minnesota.
Paul Douglas
Foggy Start Sunday - A Few Storms Around, But Mostly Dry Day
After some fog in spots to start your Sunday, we will see mainly dry weather in the metro with just some roaming showers and storms (better chance later in the day). More rain chances with above average temperatures are expected this week into Fishing Opener/Mother's Day weekend. - D.J. Kayser