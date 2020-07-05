More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota Ironman returns to training after beating COVID-19
Ben O'Donnell was in the ICU with COVID-19 for nearly a month. Now he's continuing his training to compete in Ironman in November.
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low 73
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Another scorcher
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Humid with intervals of clouds
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 72, with high humidity and poor air quality
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast