Nation
Guam braces for hit from Typhoon Mawar as storm heads toward the Pacific US territory
Guam's governor urged residents to stay home and warned the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar as the storm strengthened on a path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific.
Nation
California officials say communities near refilling Tulare Lake now unlikely to flood
California officials said Monday they believe tens of thousands of people living near an ancient freshwater lake bed are not likely to experience flooding this year thanks to improving weather conditions and some swift planning following a series of powerful storms that refilled the basin for the first time in decades.
World
Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 6 people who were sheltering from rain
Six people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school's activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said.
World
Concern rising in Myanmar that supplies needed for recovery from Cyclone Mocha are coming too slowly
As residents of Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin states worked Monday to repair the devastation from last week's Cyclone Mocha, concern is rising about whether the urgent needs for shelter, food, drinking water and medical assistance can be met before the onset of seasonal monsoon rains.