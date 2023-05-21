More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Tips For Weathering Wildfire Smoke
expect more wildfire smoke today and Tuesday with a shot at 80F both days. Winds aloft blow from the southwest later this week, which may keep most of the smoke north/west of Minnesota. No significant rain is likely until a few Memorial Day Weekend T-storms. Lake-worthy with no steady rain. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson