Paul Douglas
Warm, Sunny Start To The Week With Fire Danger Up North
A gorgeous mid-May day is expected here in the metro on Monday, with mid-70s for highs under sunny skies. Warm weather will continue through midweek before cooler air and rain chances return. We're also watching fire weather concerns across northern Minnesota Monday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Departing showers, high 69
It's a cooler Mother's Day with showers starting to dissipate this afternoon in the Twin Cities area. Temperatures stay warmer in northern Minnesota.
World
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.
Weather
Morning forecast: Lingering showers, high 69
The rain should clear up Sunday afternoon in the Twin Cities area. Then get ready for a hot and dry start to the work week.