More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of thundershowers, high 87
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, July 3
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of thundershowers, high 87
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, July 3
World
Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs
Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies.