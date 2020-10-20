More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Video: George Floyd's 2019 traffic stop
A video submitted into evidence by the attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane depicts a May 2019 traffic stop in which George Floyd was the passenger.
Video
Morning forecast: 3 to 5 inches of snow on the way; high 34
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Waseca welcomes home heroic police officer
The 33-year-old officer returned after a January shooting in the line of duty.
Video
Evening forecast, Oct. 19
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternon forecast: Some rain or snow showers, high 41; snow Tuesday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast