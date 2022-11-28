More from Star Tribune
World
Lull in Russian attacks against Ukraine energy, aid pledged
Russia held back Monday from launching a new round of strikes that have been expected against power stations and other key infrastructure in Ukraine, as officials warned a lingering energy and water crisis from earlier attacks could prompt more evacuations from the capital.
Weather
'Plowable' snow headed to Twin Cities, southern Minnesota
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 'Plowable' snow on the way, then cold
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 42; snow Tuesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 28