Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79, mostly sunny
Highs nearing 80 in the Twin Cities metro on Sunday, with the potential for some strong storms Monday night and heavy rain for the middle of the work week.
Politics
Gov. Kemp: Major League Baseball 'caved to fear' over voting bill
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized Major League Baseball over its decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a sweeping voting bill he signed into law last month.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 69, sunny and dry
It'll be mild today, with a low of 46, and warmer and windier tomorrow, with a chance of thunderstorms Monday.