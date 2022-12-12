More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
US blizzard expected to impact millions in Rockies, Midwest
A massive winter storm blew toward the center of the U.S. on Monday, threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding.
Nation
Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US
A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Messy winter weather on the way
Keep an eye on your local weather forecast the next couple of days. Western and northern Minnesota may see a winter storm dropping several inches of snow. The Twin Cities will see less snow but there is potential for freezing rain on Tuesday.
Local
Minnesota's weather forecast this week: Messy
Snow, rain and freezing rain will fall in the metro while much of northern and western Minnesota are under a winter storm watch.