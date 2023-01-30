More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US
More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation.
World
New Zealand's largest city braces for more rain and flooding
Residents in New Zealand's largest city were bracing Tuesday for another deluge and more flooding, four days after Auckland endured its wettest day on record in a storm that killed four people.
Nation
What winter? NYC goes without any measurable snowfall so far
It's winter, so where's the white stuff? It's not covering the ground in New York City.
Nation
AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years
The world will likely breach the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade, and keep heating to break through a next warming limit around mid-century even with big pollution cuts, artificial intelligence predicts in a new study that's more pessimistic than previous modeling.