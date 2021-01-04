More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clouds clearing out, high 36
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 4
Weather
Morning forecast: Wintry mix early, then afternoon sun; high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 4
Paul Douglas
Mild Into Mid-Month Then Watch Out
Minor melting is expected this week - a couple days above freezing. It may be mild enough for icy rain to mix in with flurries early Monday. Another big storm sails well south of Minnesota this week - no new snow here anytime soon, in fact the pattern looks remarkably quiet into mid-January. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson