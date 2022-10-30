More from Star Tribune
Nation
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm end to October
October ends with a string of warm, sunny days. Near record high temperatures are possible by midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: Calm and sunny, high 63
No need to put a coat on over your costume this year. Sunday is sunny and calm and Halloween Monday will be no different. Temperatures well above average.
World
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.