More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Dry Thursday, But Snow/Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night Into Friday
A quiet, mainly sunny day is expected Thursday, but we are watching the chance of freezing rain and snow across southern Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. More on that as well as more precipitation Saturday and a potential storm next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 9, with partly cloudy skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow gives way to sun; high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 7
Weather
Morning weather: Chilly with a coating of snow; high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 7
Paul Douglas
Thaw And More Significant Slush Coming
A snowy coating is possible today in the metro as another smear of light snow tracks north of MSP; a couple inches from Mille Lacs to Brainerd and Alexandria. A southern system may brush MSP with a little slush Friday, but most of the moisture stays south of town. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson