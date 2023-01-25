More from Star Tribune
Brrr: Long cold snap to overtake Minnesota
The mercury will drop into negative territory by Saturday morning in the Twin Cities.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 9; snow ends with a cooldown
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan.
Duluth
Icy snow boulders bedevil Duluth sidewalks
The city's already received 76 inches of snow in its eighth snowiest winter on record.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light to moderate snow, high 30
Our light dusting continues Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.