More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 8; Partly cloudy and frigid but a warmup coming Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Quiet With Warmer Highs Leading Up To Thanksgiving
The coldest air of the season so far is now behind us, with 20s and 30s returning in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Mainly quiet weather is expected for pre-holiday travel through Wednesday, but some light snow could accompany your travels over the river and through the woods on Thanksgiving Day. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
Sports
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren't going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning.
www.startribune.com
Afternoon forecast: 17, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be windy, making for subzero wind chills. A warm front is approaching early Sunday, with a chance of snow north of I-94, bringing rising temperatures and more sun.