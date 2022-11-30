More from Star Tribune
Nation
Atlantic hurricane season ends with averge number of storms
An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 8; mainly clear and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Warmer But Still Breezy Thursday - Up And Down Temperatures Through The Weekend
Mainly sunny skies are expected on Thursday in the metro with highs around freezing. Breezy conditions will continue with wind gusts to 30 mph. Friday will climb up to around 40F, then after some snow Friday Night highs will be in the teens Saturday. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived.
Business
Puerto Rico extends power contract amid outages, objections
A heavily criticized private company that operates the transmission and distribution of power in Puerto Rico secured a last-minute extension on its contract Wednesday despite widespread objections.