Politics 'A form of reparation': Minnesota will send money to communities harmed by marijuana prohibition
West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 72; partly cloudy, humid, storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 91; chance of storms
It'll be hot and humid, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will bring more of the same.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and humid, high 91
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 2
Business
As the summer breezes fade, sweltering Europeans give air conditioning a skeptical embrace
During Europe's heat wave last month, Floriana Peroni's vintage clothing store had to close for a week. A truck of rented generators blocked her door as they fed power to the central Roman neighborhood hit by a blackout as temperatures surged. The main culprit: air conditioning.
World
Germany's Wacken metal festival halts admissions after persistent rain turns site to mud
The Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in northern Germany is opening on Wednesday with a reduced audience after persistent rain turned the grounds to mud and forced organizers to order a halt to all new arrivals.