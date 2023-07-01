More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 68; mainly clear, with a hot couple days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Beatriz and Adrian weaken to tropical storms in Pacific after brush with Mexico
Beatriz weakened to a tropical storm as it began to move away from Mexico's central Pacific coast Saturday, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas.
Weather
Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the 'new abnormal'
It was a smell that invoked a memory. Both for Emily Kuchlbauer in North Carolina and Ryan Bomba in Chicago. It was smoke from wildfires, the odor of an increasingly hot and occasionally on-fire world.
Video
Morning forecast: Hot and dry, high near 90
Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far.
World
Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz sweeps close to Mexico's southwest Pacific coast
Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz swept along Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast late Friday, threatening heavy rain for several southern states.