More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Periods Of Storms Through The Weekend - Potentially 3"+ Of Rain Up North
We will continue to track rounds of potential storms through Friday and the weekend across the state. A few could be on the strong side Saturday. Meanwhile, over 3" of rain could cause flooding issues up north. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67; mostly cloudy and mild; a couple of showers and a thunderstorm late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds
Climate change likely juiced rainfall by up to 50% late last month in two southern Pakistan provinces, but global warming wasn't the biggest cause of the country's catastrophic flooding that has killed more than 1,500 people, a new scientific analysis finds.
Business
Louisiana power project stuck in abortion debate gets funded
The Louisiana Bond Commission on Thursday approved a $39 million future line of credit for a critical New Orleans area power plant project that had become an unlikely pawn in the ongoing political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana's near-total abortion ban.
Business
State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments
Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners.