Nation
Volunteers in mountain towns dig out snow-stuck Californians
After a blizzard swept through Southern California mountains, 79-year-old Alan Zagorsky found himself shut inside his home with snow blocking the door and stairways leading out.
Paul Douglas
At Least 2-6" Of Snow Across Central And Southern Minnesota Thursday Into Early Friday
Getting tired of snow? We've got two more systems on tap as we head through the next few days: 2-6" for the metro Thursday into early Friday, and a clipper that'll bring 2-5" Saturday into Sunday. Getting closer to a top five snowiest winter... - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 30; cloudy with a coating up to an inch of snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light snow, high 36; more snow Thursday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, March 8
World
Flights suspended as Arctic air, snow and sleet blast UK
Dozens of flights were disrupted in the U.K. and some schools were forced to close Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.