Paul Douglas
Weather Turns More Active With Rain Chances Through The Weekend
We're working into a little more of a turbulent pattern, with a few chances of storms the next few days. The best chances in the metro will be Thursday Night into Friday (some Friday could be strong), and again Saturday Night into Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; partly cloudy and mild
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage
Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze.
Business
Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining
Five years after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico and exposed the funding problems the Caribbean island has long faced, philanthropists warn that many of those issues remain unaddressed, just like the repairs still needed for the American territory's physical infrastructure.
Nation
Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo
Nearly six years after flood damage from Hurricane Matthew displaced Thad Artis from his home in Goldsboro, North Carolina, he has still not been placed in permanent housing.