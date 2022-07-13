More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and clear
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Quiet Daytime Thursday - Storms Possible Thursday Night
While we will see quiet weather during daylight hours on Thursday, a few strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday Night across southern and western Minnesota. Click for details. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, sunny and pleasant
It'll be a gorgeous summer day. There's a warm front on the way Thursday night, bringing increased humidity and a chance of storms.
Business
Drought: Italy warns a third of farm production at risk
Italy's agriculture minister warned Parliament on Wednesday that a third of Italy's agricultural production was at risk because of drought and poor water infrastructure, and that the situation is only going to get worse in years to come.