Evening forecast: Low of 61 and partly cloudy; summery Wednesday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 81, mix of sun and clouds
Enjoy a last gasp of summer, with highs in the 80s the next few days. There's a chance of increasing wildfire smoke, with rain possible this weekend.
Paul Douglas
The Staggering Scope of Canada's Fires
Expect murky sun and temperatures at or above 80 from today into Friday. Swarms of showers and T-storms will decorate Doppler radar Saturday and Sunday, and a few spots could pick up a few inches of rain. Check the blog for more details. -Todd