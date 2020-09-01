More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 58; cool and clear, with a moonlit sky
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump's Kenosha visit wades into racial tensions
President Donald Trump is diving into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the objections of local leaders.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 74, clearing skies, full 'corn moon' tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Jumping worms: What anglers should know
Jumping worms can cause environmental harm where they are established. Studies have found nonnative earthworms dramatically change forest soils by eating the leaf litter layer and impacting soil chemistry, soil organisms and plant communities.
Local
Invasive jumping worms: impacts and prevention
Jumping worms can dramatically change soils, giving it a unique texture similar to coffee grounds. Jumping worms feast on mulch and strip vital nutrients from topsoil. This kills plants and increases erosion.