Nation
South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge
The water was rising around her car, and Amanda Valentine thought she was going to die. She had just gotten a warning on her phone about flash flooding, and now it was all around her.
Politics
Minnesota bolsters disaster aid dollars as floods loom
Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix rivers will reach flood levels in some places in the next few days, the National Weather Service predicts.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 57; clear and mild ahead of another day of heat
The latest weather outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Record high again today? Wildfire warning issued for southern Minnesota
Minneapolis-St. Paul's 88-degree day on Wednesday broke the record for the hottest April 12.
Nation
As Earth warms, more 'flash droughts' suck soil, plants dry
Climate change is making droughts faster and more furious, especially a specific fast-developing heat-driven kind that catch farmers by surprise, a new study found.