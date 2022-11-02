More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
One More Warm Day Thursday - Rain Possible Late Thursday Through Saturday
After record-breaking heat on Wednesday in the metro, it'll be another warm one on Thursday (though not as warm as Wednesday). A cold font moves through late in the day - that, in combo with an area of low pressure, bring rain chances for the end of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
People shuck coats and don shorts as metro area hits 76, breaking daily record
Wednesday's 76 broke the record set for Nov. 2 in 1978, part of increasingly common 70-degree November temps in Minnesota.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 57; breezy and partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize in Central America
Hurricane Lisa made landfall Wednesday near Belize City, in the Central American nation of Belize.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76; warm, windy and dry
Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees above average, with elevated wildfire potential in much of the state. It'll be warm again Thursday, with cooler weather on the way.