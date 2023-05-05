More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 55; occasional rain and drizzle
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Minnesota's summer forecast calls for an abundance of mosquitoes
Near-record snowfall and spring flooding created the perfect environment for a banner season of swatting and scratching.
Local
5 Minnesota rivers we're watching for flooding
Record snow plus a warm spring means one thing.
Variety
River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season
Triple Threat. Deadman's Drop. Satan's Cesspool. After years of drought, the rapids along California's American River are truly living up to their names.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 67; increasing clouds and rain
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in southern Minnesota, with more spring showers on the way for the entire state Saturday and Sunday.