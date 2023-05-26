More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mayor Frey can't veto Thursday's rent control move by Minneapolis City Council after all
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mayor Frey can't veto Thursday's rent control move by Minneapolis City Council after all
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mayor Frey can't veto Thursday's rent control move by Minneapolis City Council after all
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mayor Frey can't veto Thursday's rent control move by Minneapolis City Council after all
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54 and clear to set up an ideal holiday weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Sports
Climbers celebrate Mount Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers, rising temperatures
As the mountaineering community prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the conquest of Mount Everest, there is growing concern about temperatures rising, glaciers and snow melting, and weather getting harsh and unpredictable on the world's tallest mountain.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, plenty of sun
It'll be a warm and sunny weekend, with even warmer weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, high 74
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, May 26
Nation
California's epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead of Memorial Day weekend
California rivers fed by this winter's massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into deadly torrents, drawing warnings from public safety officials ahead of the Memorial Day weekend's traditional start of outdoor summer recreation.