Morning forecast: Partly sunny and windy; high 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Trump: Nominee will be announced 'very soon'
To those who believe any nomination should wait until after the November 3 election, Trump said he has "an obligation as the winners" of the last election to choose who he wants.
Evening forecast: Low of 53 and clear ahead of a nice start to Sunday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Former clerk on Justice Ginsberg's legacy
Gillian Metzger, a former law clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from 1997 to 1998, and now a law professor at Columbia University, spoke about her.
Bavarians hold toned-down Oktoberfest amid virus
Oktoberfest celebrations got underway in Munich on Saturday with the traditional tapping of a keg and the cry of "O'zapft is" or "it's tapped."