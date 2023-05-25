More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 52 and clear ahead of a nice holiday weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
How busy will Atlantic hurricane season be? Depends on who wins unusual battle of climatic titans
Two clashing climatic behemoths, one natural and one with human fingerprints, will square off this summer to determine how quiet or chaotic the Atlantic hurricane season will be.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 75; sunny to mostly sunny and breezy
Air quality is good, with gusty winds. There's some warm and sunny weather ahead, with a slight chance of rain Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 74
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 25
Business
California unlikely to run short of electricity this summer thanks to storms, new power sources
California regulators say the state is unlikely to experience electricity shortages this summer after securing new power sources and a wet winter that filled the state's reservoirs enough to restart hydroelectric power plants that were dormant during the drought.