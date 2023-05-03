More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 48 with clear skies, setting up a beautiful Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda
Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing at least 129 people, a public broadcaster said Wednesday.
Afternoon forecast: Warming up, high 68
No weather drama on Wednesday. Things should be warm with light breezes. Keep an eye out for a potential sprinkle Thursday morning.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, lighter winds; high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 3
Paul Douglas
Atmospheric Perfection Today, 70F Thursday
A bubble of high pressure drifting overhead will offer light winds and a perfect-azure-blue sky today, with temperatures poking well into the 60s. A thundershower may bubble up Friday night into Saturday, with heavier, widespread showers and T-storms late Sunday into Tuesday. ECMWF (European) model guidance prints out 1-2" rain early next week, with some 2-3+" amounts for southwestern Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson